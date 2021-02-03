Regional News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Mama Mariam Foundation to support maternity blocks in 9 District Health Centres

The foundation seeks to cater for the less-privileged in deprived areas

After launching her foundation last month, actress Habiba Sinare is gearing towards commencing her humanitarian projects with the construction and renovation of nine Maternity blocks in the Northern part of Ghana.



The foundation which seeks to change and create opportunities for youth especially those in the deprived areas across Ghana has listed nine Maternity blocks in the north, which will be furnished with ultra-modern equipment, theater, two delivery rooms, 100 new beds, drill boreholes, provide Polytanks for each maternity block.



The NGO will expand and renovate the pediatric unit of the hospitals and provide some equipment like filtration machines to provide clean drinking water for each of the hospitals.



These humanitarian services will also be of support to other Maternity blocks in health centers at Salaga, Miaw, Savulegu, and some parts of the Savana Region.



According to the founder and CEO of Mama Mariam Foundation, Miss Sinare, the NGO’s priority is to give love, Give Out and Change Lives. It also pursues a world where everyone in deprived areas across the country has the opportunity to good health, quality education, and aiding vocational skills.



The vision of the NGO is to change the future by implementing sustainable programs that will improve the reception to opportunities and lifesaving services. MAMA MARIAM has four phenomenal values which include; empowering others, Development, Activating leaders, Compassion.



Miss Sinare shared that the NGO aims to construct schools in the rural Northern communities, build a Mama Mariam ward in all the Regional and District hospitals of the Northern sector, provide quality accessibility to water in the rural Northern sectors, Set up vocational institutions in the Northern rural sectors, Put up maternity centers in rural sectors.



Mama Mariam Foundation is scheduling to roll out these life-changing projects; clean drinking water in the next year for the rural communities in the northern sector.



In the next 2 years, deprived communities in the Northern sector of Ghana should have access to good health care by 15%, In the next 3 years, deprived communities in the Northern sector of Ghana should have access to quality education by 10% and 5 clinics and 5 vocational schools should be built in deprived rural communities.







To help support this good course by Mama Mariam Foundation, they are available on social media and on the website WWW.HABIBASINARE.COM



