Maltese police allegedly brutalise Ghanaian migrant

Diasporia News of Sunday, 29 January 2023

Source: crimecheckghana.org

A Ghanaian man seeking greener pastures in Malta has allegedly been brutalised to near death.



The victim, Yusif Adams, intimated that the Maltese police officers assaulted him over documents permitting him to live and work in the Southern European country.



Speaking in an interview with crimecheckghana.org, Mr. Adams said he has been hospitalized as a result of the battering from the police.



Mr. Adams who is seeking justice said the police have connived with doctors to deprive him of visits at the hospital he has been admitted to.



He said the Maltese officers constantly terrorize Africans living in the country because they claim the country is full.



“I once encountered some Maltese Police officers who told me that the country was full even after I showed them my stay permit.



"The police attacked me whiles I was sleeping. They stormed my room at around 1 am and assaulted me. But they claimed that I jumped the three-story building I was living in leading to my injuries,” he narrated.



"My right hand is broken, my head, my mouth have also been wounded," he added.



Yusif Adams said Ghanaian authorities in Malta have been silent on the issue despite reaching out to them.







He is therefore appealing to the Ghana government to come to his rescue through its Malta mission, as his life is in danger.



The Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng who is a Ph.D. student at the University of Ghana’s Centre for Migration Studies said the action by the Maltese police flouts international migration laws.



He called on government to intervene in the situation through its Mission in Malta to protect its citizens.



“It is a violation of international migration laws and therefore the intervention of the Ghanaian mission in Malta is required to get justice for the victim. Many Ghanaian migrants have lost their lives through such attacks and government through its Missions has the responsibility to protect their rights. International travel does not benefit only the origin Nation but also the destination country so the rights of a migrant must be protected,” he said.



Many Ghanaians abroad continue to suffer persecution and CCF has facilitated justice for victims.



The organization urges the general public to get proper traveling documents before embarking on a journey abroad.



Watch the interview below:



