Mallams on TV: ‘We joke too much, this thing can’t happen in Paul Kagame’s Rwanda’ – Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo has added his voice to calls for regulations of spiritualists popularly known as "mallams" who advertise their services on radio and television stations in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat monitored by GhanaWeb, the University of Ghana Professor questioned why persons who are supposed to ensure sanity on our airwaves sit and watch mallams and spiritual doctors flood the media space.



Prof Gyampo called out leaders for their failure to replicate the “good things” they experience in other countries during their numerous travels.



According to him, Ghana as a country is "joking" as a similar situation “cannot happen in Paul Kagame’s Rwanda.”



He said: “There are people on radio and TV advertising. Some people can come and show that they conjure monies and all that. I mean, this thing cannot happen in Paula Kagame’s Rwanda.”







“We joke too much in this country, we sit aloof as if we haven’t travelled before. Our leaders have travelled before and they know what happens in other countries but unfortunately, when we come to Ghana, I don’t know, if we are overwhelmed by the numerous problems.”



There has been a campaign from the public on the need to ban spiritualists from advertising their products and services on TV as this has influenced several individuals to seek ‘quick money’ from Mallams who promise riches through ritual sacrifices.



Prof. Gyampo has therefore charged the appropriate authorities to do the needful when it comes to ensuring that the media space is safe for children.



“We know that this couldn’t happen in over countries but yet we sit down… tune in to your TV, you’ll see some of these things being done as if we don’t have people who don’t know the right thing that ought to be done,” said Prof. Ransford Gyampo.



