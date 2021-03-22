Mallam Tijani Koforidua Foundation inaugurates Board of Trustees

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Mallam Tijani Koforidua Foundation has inaugurated a 21-member Board of Trustees to oversee the construction of a community library.



The one-storey library, which was started by Sheikh Ahmad Tijani Abdul Rahman (Mallam Tijani) before his demise, is currently at the first-floor stage with more work needed to see its completion.



Alhaji Abdul Razak, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, applauded the late Mallam Tijani for his hard work towards the Zongo community during his lifetime.



He said it was their wish to continue and complete the infrastructure.



Alhaji Razak, on behalf of the Board, donated a cheque for GHC10,000, two trips of sand, two trips of chipped stones and 2,000 quarry dust to the Foundation to support the completion of the project.



Mr Nurudeen Alhassan, President of the Foundation and son of the late Mallam Tijani, received the donation and expressed gratitude for the gesture.



He said due to the settlement in the Zongo community, students could not study in their homes and always resort to the mosques for studies.



That, he stated, was the reason why his late father brought up the idea of building a library for the community to enable students to study without any difficulty.



He expressed the hope that Allah would help them execute their aspiration of completing the project.



The building, when completed, would help promote reading and learning among students in the Zongo community.