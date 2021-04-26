Malaria tops reported sicknesses in Abura- Asebu-Kwamankese District

Health News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: GNA

Malaria is at the top of the ten most reported diseases in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District since 2019, Mr. Edmund Banafo Nartey, the district malaria Focal Person has said.



The disease, he noted, thrived in the area as a result of poor hygiene.



“Even though we are now gathering our data within the first quarter of 2021, malaria is likely to remain number one,“ he disclosed as part of the National media malaria campaign under the auspices of the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN).



According to Mr. Nartey, children under five, pregnant women, and the aged are the main target for the on-going vaccination exercise.



Speaking on some preventive interventions, Mr. Nartey said millions of mosquito insecticide-treated nets have been distributed to individuals and households, especially to protect children and pregnant women.



“We also engage in child malaria immunization, mass education, one on one malaria prevention education, and public education through the community information centers available,” he added.



Aside from these interventions, he added that his outfit through the Ghana Education Service has mobilized students for educative sessions.



“We have mosquito nets in our rooms and we sleep in them, and I know these nets protect us against malaria,” she said.