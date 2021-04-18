Make sacrifices geared towards national and personal development – Prof. Gyedu charges citizens

General News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Head of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Prof Kwabena Asamoah Gyedu, has charged citizens and Christians to demonstrate their commitment to good service by making sacrifices geared towards national and personal development.



According to him, citizens and institutions must place their will to sacrifice and help for others ahead of their own commercial or personal considerations.



Making his submission in an interview with Rev. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, host of Ghana Television’s ‘What is Next?, Prof. Asamoah Gyedu advised that citizens tap into their empathetic spirit to assist all who may be in need.



“Let’s say you are doctor or nurse of a health facility and then right at the entrance of the hospital when you’re going home an accident victim comes and you know that from your experience you can save that person. You need to make a conscious and empathetic decision to assist that person,” Prof Gyedu said.



“In those kinds of circumstances and situations, you have to go the extra mile and that is what Jesus Christ did for us. Sacrifices come into the equation depending on the situation at play,” he pointed.



