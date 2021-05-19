Make loyal Bawumia NPP’s next flagbearer – Prof Mike Oquaye to NPP

Politics of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been lauded by former Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye for his contributions and loyalty to the governing New Patriotic Party as both running mate and vice-president.



Sharing his opinions on a wide variety of topics in an interview with Raymond Kumah’s Okyeman TV, Prof Oquaye recalled the yeoman’s job Dr Bawumia did for the NPP in the famous election petition after the 2012 presidential elections.



According to Prof Oquaye, “Vice-President Bawumia brought the pink sheet concept and the appreciation of pink sheets in Ghana’s election results”.



“He opened our eyes to the idea of pink sheets”, he further said.



This, the former Speaker said, helped the party in organising itself very well for the 2016 elections, whose results went in favour of the NPP.



Without Bawumia’s dedication to serve the party, boldness to mount the witness box at the Supreme Court, and the application of his knowledge in mathematics and statistics, the NPP’s fortunes would have diminished in the 2016 polls, he noted.



These, Prof Oquaye observed, have been some of the contributions of Dr Bawumia to the success story of the NPP.



He urged party members to elevate Dr Bawumia to the position of the party’s presidential candidate when the time comes.



