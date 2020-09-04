Regional News of Friday, 4 September 2020

Make good use of experiences gained - National Service personnel urged

National Service Personnel have been advised to make good use of the practical experiences and skills gained during the service period to survive.



Mr Kofi Yesu, President of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), who made the call said it was important for the personnel who had just completed their national duty to put what they had learnt on the field to practise as they stay in the house for the benefit of their families and communities.



They could also innovate with the skills and experiences acquired to create employment for themselves and not sit down to wait for the government to give them jobs.



Addressing an exit summit for service personnel from the Asokwa Municipality, Mr Yesu advised them not to idle at home and wait to be employed.



He charged them to be disciplined at all times and do whatever they find themselves doing professionally to gain the trust and confidence of people around them.



Mr Faisal Yahya, Asokwa Municipal NASPA President said the summit which was on the theme “after service, what next”, was to help impact innovative ideas onto the personnel as they exited the programme to enable them develop and implement ideas that would benefit themselves and their families.



This, he said would help them to stay productive and contribute to national development.





