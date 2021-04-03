Make education a topmost priority - Gurushie Chief to Africa philanthropists

General News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Greater Accra Grushie Chief, Chief Ibrahim Umar Mojo, has called on his fellow Chiefs and Philanthropists across Africa to make education their topmost priority to speed up the development of Africa.



He said the time has come for African parents especially those in West Africa to invest in their children education as education has become very important to the Continent,s everyday activities.



He advised parents to stop investing in things that are not necessary and rather support the girl child education to help them become useful citizens in society.



Chief Ibrahim Umar Mojo made the call over the weekend after receiving the Best Philanthropist and Educationist Award from the Sheikh Umaru Ibrahim Kabore Foundation in Burkina Faso.



The award is in recognition of his bold leadership and innovation towards promoting education and helping the needy in Ghana and Africa at large.



This year's awards seek to honour leaders, Philanthropists and prominent personalities across Africa who have contributed and shaped the living standards of Africans.



The colourful and well-organized ceremony was attended by business leaders, government representatives and prominent personalities across Africa including Muslims, Traditional Chiefs, Imams from some parts of Africa and around the World.



Chief Mojo also touched on the need to empower the various institutions involved in creating awareness on the COVID-19 pandemic and its preventive measures to help mitigate its spread and prayed for God's intervention to save Africa from the deadly virus.



He also urged African youth to be up and doing by using their time and energy on activities that will help shape the African economy.



Chief Ibrahim Mojo expressed his profound gratitude to the Sheikh Umaru Ibrahim Kabore Foundation for doing him such a great honour.



He dedicated his award to the people of Africa, the National Chief Imam, Greater Accra Council of Zango Chiefs, National Council of Zango Chief and the Gurushie people of Ghana who inspired him adding that he did not work alone but with the support of all.