Source: GNA

Makarios Avenue Church urges Ghanaians to help fight coronavirus

The Reverend Danny Doku, Head Pastor of the Makarios Avenue Church in Accra, has called on Ghanaians to help fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is having an effect on humans and every aspect of the economy.



He noted that Ghana could only win the fight against the pandemic if “we all observe the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ghana Health Service protocols of washing our hands with soap under running water, observe social distancing and wearing of the face masks and also avoid handshaking.”



Rev. Doku, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the current situation called for unity and mobilisation of resources and ideas to ensure Ghana’s safety from the notorious virus that was destabilising businesses globally.



He appealed to health authorities to intensify education on the protocols to help curb spread.



Rev. Doku advised the public to make handwashing a habit in order not to contract any other disease even after the defeat of the COVID-19.



“The Church is adhering to all the protocols by providing the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its members.”



As part of the social responsibility of the Church, it had been offering scholarships to the needy, which would be expanded to cover many people.



“It is also build a clinic to complement government’s efforts at providing quality and affordable healthcare to the all,” he said.

