Majority walks out of parliament before voting on censure against Ofori-Atta begins

General News of Thursday, 8 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of Parliament on the majority side have staged a walkout during the debate on the report of the censure motion to remove the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs walked out just before the conclusion of the debate for the House to commence a secret ballot to remove Ofori-Atta.



Before walking out, the leader of the majority side, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that his group is washing its hands off the process to remove the finance minister because it did not follow due procedures.



He stated that the procedure should not be allowed to continue because the National Democratic Congress MPs have not been able to prove the crimes, they are accusing the Ofori-Atta of.



“The minority leader said that some of the issues that they have raised are right. What it means is that some of them are not right, some of them are untrue, some of them are falsehoods and you what us to vote with you.



“Mr Speaker, he didn’t point out which ones are true and which ones are false and you what us to follow you on this misadventure. Mr Speaker, like Pontius Pilate we wash our hands,” he said.







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/DA