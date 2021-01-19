General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Majority of students in Adaklu Circuit resumes school without masks

Nose masks

Majority of pupils and students in the Adaklu Kodzobi Circuit of the Adaklu district have resumed school on Monday but without the essential tool of nose masks.



The expected nose masks from the government is yet to arrive leaving the students to their fate on re-opening day.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency showed many students and their teachers not wearing masks to protect themselves against the vagaries of the pandemic.



Mr. Edward Dzidza, Headteacher of Adaklu Kodzobi D/A Basic Schools told the GNA that they could not turn the pupils away though they failed to wear masks.



He said apart from the fumigation of the school, the promise by the Adaklu District Directorate of Education to provide them with nose masks for use by both teachers and pupils did not materialise.



The Headteacher, therefore, appealed to parents and guardians to provide their wards with nose masks while they await the allocation from the government.



Mr. Selorm Prince Kpenu, Headteachers of Adaklu Have D/A Junior High School said but for a few of the form two students, all the others came to the school without nose masks.



He said they only had four rolls of tissue and a gallon of liquid soap but was hopeful that the government would fulfil its promise of providing all Schools with nose masks and other safety items.



The story was the same at Adaklu Dzakpo and Adaklu Vodze D/A Basic Schools.



A teacher who spoke to the GNA on strict condition of anonymity said the likelihood of both teachers and students contracting the COVID-19 was very high since "we all travel from different locations before converging at the school."



Students and pupils were seen cleaning, scrubbing the floors of the classrooms and desks for academic work to start.



