Majority of journalists can’t vote under Special Voting – GJA

General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association, Kofi Yeboah

General Secretary of the Ghana Journalists Association, Kofi Yeboah, has revealed that majority of journalists cannot take part in the Special Voting in the December general elections.



This according to him, is because the details of the affected journalists are missing in the Special Voting list that was released by the Electoral Commission ahead of the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



"…When the list came out, most of the journalists and media people didn't have their names on the list."



"We made inquiries and we were told by the EC that the challenges came from the GJA and individuals. We were supposed to provide soft and hard copies of the list," he told Accra-based Starr FM in an interview.



Kofi Yeboah further explained that some journalists didn't provide the right details and that is why their names are missing from the Special Voting list noting that “some used the details on the old ID cards. Others also provide wrong code numbers".



Meanwhile, security analyst Adam Bonaa has alleged that majority of security officials who will be deployed on the election day have their names missing on the electoral commission’s special voters list.

