Majority of NPP bigwigs neck-deep in galamsey activities - Inusah Fuseini

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

Former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Alhaji Inusah Fuseini says it is not enough for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to just voice concern about the practice of illegal mining [galamsey].



According to him, it is important for the President to walk the talk since his verbal concern and appreciation of the problem cannot bring about the needed results.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the former Tamale Central Member of Parliament claimed the majority of those involved in the galamsey business are bigwigs of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"As for the concern and appreciation of the problem, I saw it in the face of President Akufo-Addo and his speech but whether or not he will have the political will and commitment is another thing. This is because the people who are engaging in galamsey, majority of them are bigwigs in NPP", he indicated.



Justifying his allegations, the former MP indicated that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Wontumi does not have an operational mining license yet provides support services to others to prospect mining sites. He also wondered how the NPP stalwart come by some gold ornaments he recently displayed on television.



"Chairman Wontumi is not a miner; he is rather a mine support service provider. He has the equipment to support people who have the license and permit to prospect mining sites. He does not have a mining license; in fact, when I was in office as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Wontumi did not have a mining license", he claimed.