Majority not frustrating passage of anti-gay bill – Joe Wise

Politics of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has refuted allegations by the Minority Caucus that they are frustrating the process to have the anti-gay bill passed.



According to him, the lack of quorum, with less than 50 members present, prevented the bill from being considered.

“As at the time my attention was drawn that the Honourable member wanted to move the bill, we didn’t have the numbers to do business. We were less than 50 members. Members of the coalition organised a press conference and started making allegations that myself and the majority, in general, are opposed to the bill.



He added, “For members to say that because they proposed it, it is their property, it is wrong and it’s unfair. Once it’s laid in the house, it is the property of the house. It is inappropriate for us to assume that because it’s not done today, it’s an attempt to frustrate the process, it’s not right. It’s almost unfair to say that because it was not taken, I’m against it.”



He was responding to allegations by Sam George, the lead sponsor of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill on Wednesday.



He accused the majority of sabotaging the passage of the bill after the First Deputy Speaker declined a request for the bill to be taken to the consideration stage.



Reacting to the issue on the floor of Parliament, Joseph Osei- Owusu, described the allegations as false.



Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin described the refusal of the house to take the bill as a ‘decision made in error’.



and directed that the bill be passed before the house goes on recess.



“We have to finish before we go on recess, one of them is the Affirmative Action Gender Equality Bill. Even though we said it was not proper for it to be brought under a certificate of urgency.



“We all know the key role that Bill will play in the development of the country. We cannot afford to fail the country. The bill on proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values bill 2021 will have to be taken.”