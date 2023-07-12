Majority leader to engage minority on boycott of parliamentary sitting

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has indicated that he will engage the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, over the minority’s continued boycott of parliamentary proceedings on days when James Gyakye Quayson is in court.





The minority caucus in parliament on July 6 and 11, 2023, respectively, boycotted parliamentary sitting to accompany the Member of Parliament for Assin North to court to face criminal charges.





According to a citinewsroom.com report, the majority leader described the minority's actions as unfortunate and called for unity between the two sides.





“Boycotting proceedings is an unfortunate decision in the House. I hope I will be able to talk to my colleague, and we will move from there and continue with the dialogue that we have been having because we may not agree on everything, but we should still remain one House,” he is quoted to have said.





The minority vowed to boycott parliamentary sitting on days, any of their colleagues appear in court.



Presently, the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, former Minister for Works and Housing, Collins Dauda and Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson are in court for various charges.





The two times the minority boycotted parliamentary proceedings were to protest the daily trial of their colleague James Gyakye Quayson.



Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has advised the members of the minority caucus to obtain permission from parliament before boycotting parliamentary business to show support for their colleague in court.



