Majority leader’s support for any candidate must be worshipped – Lawyer Adom Appiah

General News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ashanti Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Kwame Adom Appiah (Esq), has admonished the electoral college billed to elect the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 Presidential Elections to consider any open support by the Majority Leader/MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for any of the candidates vying to become flagbearers most sacrosanct.



Speaking to delegates of the Party in Suame Constituency today, Friday, June 16, 2023, the astute lawyer was convinced that the combined effects of practical experience, humility, and untainted contribution to the public service of the Majority Leader, particularly under the Fourth Republic, to mother Ghana, make his support for any candidate serve as the most useful guiding principle to elect who leads us at this critical point of the party’s life.



He said the New Patriotic Party stands a good chance of ‘breaking the 8year’ jinx that has become the convention for change of government.



What is important to attaining this noble ambition, however, is the desire to seek the required in-depth knowledge, and the understanding to move the ‘Ovaton window’ of governance forward.



Mr Adom Appiah concluded that the Suame Constituency, Ashanti Region, and, in fact, mother Ghana, have all this in Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



He further opined that the Majority Leader’s open declaration for a candidate must be seen as an educational piece for direction rather than a self-seeking endorsement.



He was optimistic that Suame delegates would listen attentively to the Majority Leader and do as expected of them.