Politics of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Majority leader’s comments were distasteful and chauvinist - Ras Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Mr Ras Mubarak has taken a swipe at Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu for suggesting that a vice president should be one with finance, law or economic background.



Mr. Mabarak argues the position taken by the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs is unconstitutional and flawed.



The Majority Leader on Tuesday said Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has a good character but lacks the required qualities to improve the chances for candidate John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election.



“If he [John Mahama] wanted a woman, when they were mentioning some women who have demonstrable competence who have risen through this House to establish themselves firmly in the feminist [arena], one such person could have been Hanna Tetteh. She has been an MP before, she has been a Minister for Foreign Affairs. So she has learned the rules, so she could have complimented the [ex] President Mahama. The former Attorney General is also there– Marietta Brew. She is also a solid lady. But you ask yourself what value is this woman [Prof. Opoku-Agyemang] bringing to that ticket, and that’s where I find it extremely difficult.”



“I mean the woman is a calm woman, a woman of poise and speaks good English, but is it good enough to satisfy the ticket to ensure quality improvement in the governance? And let’s not forget, perish him that, If John Mahama becomes the president and the next day he is no longer [alive], is this woman capable of being described as the president? This has nothing to do with her personally but we are talking about quality in governance.”



But reacting to these comments, Ras Mubarak said he feels disappointed and questioned the rationale behind it.



He said it was distasteful and unwarranted shows that the NPP is having a nightmare at the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



To him, the NPP is in a hurry to find faults with the running mate and yet, they have found any against her.



"Osei Kyeiu Mensah Bonsu is the Majority Leader and a friend and has been in parliamentary for many years. He should have known that there is nothing in our constitution that says the vice president position should be reserved for those who finance background or lawyers. Where in the constitution is it stated? So that argument is completely flawed. It is a fact that for 8 years, the late Aliu Mahama was an engineer. I am disturbed that someone who is the Majority Leader with a deputy to be a woman would make such comments. Clearly the NPP has zero commitment to promoting women. I am so disappointed. You had the opportunity to comment and you make these distasteful comments. I am so disappointed. He is not a lawyer and yet the is the Majority Leader of Parliament.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.