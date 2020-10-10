Politics of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: GNA

Majority leader praises EC for prudent use of resources

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has praised the Electoral Commission (EC) for prudent and judicious use of its resources.



He said the EC through diligence and productive use of its resources had saved the country well over 20 million dollars, since it started preparations towards the December 2020 elections.



Speaking to journalists after filing his parliamentary nomination at the Suame Offices of the EC, he said the Commission deserved commendation for embarking on a transparent process to ensure free and fair elections in December 07, 2020.



Mr Mensah Bonsu said it was important that all key stakeholders in the elections worked to support the Commission to deliver fair and credible elections for Ghana.



He said the NPP was poised for victory and urged all party members in the constituency to unite and work hard to win more souls for the party.



In a related development, Mr Francis Dodovi, NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Suame and Mr George Prempeh, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate, also filed their nominations to contest the elections.



They all vowed to unseat Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu, who had been one of the longest serving MPs in the country.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.