Majority caucus will meet to determine fate of Ofori-Atta after recess - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Politics of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said that his caucus will be holding a final meeting to determine the next set of actions on their demand for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Speaking in an Oyerepa TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the majority said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament would engage the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after the meeting.



“The decision for Ofori-Atta’s removal was a caucus decision… As a leader, I will be talking to the MPs on an individual basis, and we will put together their reservations.



“We still must have a caucus meeting (upon return) after which we will meet the president. And I believe that the right thing will be done,” he said in Twi.



The leadership of the NPP signed an agreement with the Members of Parliament of the party, which obligated them to be present for the reading of the 2023 budget by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



A meeting between the lawmakers and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was held on November 23, at which some agreements were reached.



The main points are that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will be supported in presenting the budget and seeing through its appropriation, as well as allowed to see through the current phase of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The meeting was held on the back of a renewed call by some 98 NPP MPs, who threatened to boycott the budget presentation if Ofori-Atta presented it.



Meanwhile, Ofori-Atta has also been made caretaker minister for the Ministry of Trade and Industry after Alan Kyerematen's resignation.



Watch the interview in the video below:







IB/BOG