Majority accuses Speaker of attacking Akufo-Addo over his rejection of 3 bills

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Majority has accused the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin of attacking President Akufo-Addo for refusing to assent to 3 bills citing constitutional breaches.



According to the President, the bills flout article 108 of the constitution which bars private members bills from imposing a charge on the consolidated fund.



The Speaker on Monday, December 18, 2023 described the decision of the President to reject the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill on Witchcraft, another one on Death Penalty and the Armed Forces Amendment Bill as tragically wrong and a breach of the constitution.



According to him article 108 cited by the president reserves the determination of cost on the consolidated fund to Parliament through the speaker presiding and not the President.



The former Nadowli-Kaleo MP served notice he would be delivering a detailed response to the action of the president.



An attempt by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to get a bite at the fire from the Speaker directed at the president was ignored by Bagbin to his dissatisfaction.



Addressing the media, the Suame MP raised issues with the choice of words of the speaker against the President.



According to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the President has done nothing wrong in returning the bills.



He cited the Children’s Act which was passed through a collaboration between CSOs and the government under Rawlings just to avoid a breach of article 108.