General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Majority MPs thank Chief Justice with special song

play videoChief Justice (CJ) Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

As is tradition after every State of the Nation Address, the Speaker of Parliament on Tuesday, set out to introduce dignitaries present in the house.



The introduction of various personalities was met with an interesting response from both the Majority and Minority MPs in the house and the Chief Justice is one of these personalities present for the reading of the State of the Nation Address.



The only person to be introduced twice by the Speaker, Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah's first introduction was met with hooting from the Minority side; perhaps a sign of their disappointment in the recently ended election petition where the NDC flagbearer lost by a unanimous decision.



Upon a second introduction by the Speaker, members of the Majority side broke out in a song of appreciation to the Chief Justice, because, one can adduce due to the election petition verdict which went in their favour.



“Yen nyinaa b) mu da w’ase,” to wit “Together we say thank you”, a song not new to Christians as it’s usually sang during church services, resonated in the auditorium for a few seconds before the Speaker continued his introductions.



Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah was the leader of the seven judges who presided over the election petition hearing.



The Justices in a unanimous decision threw out the case on Thursday, March 4, 2021, to the dismay of the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama and his supporters.



