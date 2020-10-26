Politics of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: GNA

Majority Leader praises the people of Kwadaso

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Majority Leader in Parliament

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has praised the people of Kwadaso for producing one of the most hard-working Ministers in the country.



He said Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who was the former Member of Parliament for the area, and the current Minister for Food and Agriculture, had worked tirelessly to ensure that one of the government’s flagship programmes, the planting for food and jobs, was a huge success.



Speaking at a health walk and campaign exercise organized by the Kwadaso constituency of the NPP at the College of Technology Education (COLTECH) Kumasi, of University of Education Winneba, Mr Mensah Bonsu, said Ghana was now the first country in West Africa to achieve food security for its citizens, as a result of dynamic and innovative policies, which had been spearheaded by Dr Osei Akoto.



“This Government, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, has changed the face of Agriculture within a matter of four years, today, Ghana has been adjudged the best performer of Agriculture in West Africa”, he stated.



According to Mr Mensah Bonsu, the achievement was as a result of the laudable policies and programmes introduced under the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, headed by Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.



He said President Akuffo-Addo deserved to win with a wider margin, higher than the one million recorded in 2016 because of the sterling performance of his administration.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto said NPP deserved a sounding victory and urged party members to continue to work hard to ensure total victory in the upcoming elections.



He charged the people to rally behind the Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, to canvas for the people to vote to retain the party in government to continue with the good works it was doing to improve the socio-economic lives of the people.



Dr Kingsley Nyarko, called for unity among all the members and supporters of the party to enable it to achieve the aim of a resounding victory in the December 07, elections.





