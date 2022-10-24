Majority Leader defends agenda 111, says critics must revisit national planning notes

General News of Monday, 24 October 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has taken a swipe at critics of the government’s planned construction of 111 hospitals in various parts of the country.



Speaking on a Kumasi-based Angel FM’s Morning Show last Tuesday with the host Kwame Tank (KT), Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu gave reasons why government’s decision to undertake such capital-intensive projects must be applauded rather than criticized as being witnessed within a section of the intellectual community.



The Majority Leader gave an instance where, but for Agenda 111 being constructed by the current administration, a nearly 300km stretch between Suame Roundabout in Ashanti Region and Wa in the Upper West Region (a major trunk road linking Ghana to other West African neighbors) would have only one health facility at Bole….such vast of geographical space.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said ‘Yes there are hospitals, SDA Hospital at Bremang, St Patrick’s at Ofinso-Maase, the Holy Family in Techiman, and Wenchi Hospital at Wenchi, all these belong to, or are run by, faith-based organizations such as the Catholic Church, the SDA Church, the Methodist Church and the rest, but not by government".



He continued ‘when I say hospitals, I am not referring to clinics and/or Chips Compounds. I refer to a district hospital in the likes of the Agenda 111 projects which, when completed, would enhance equitable healthcare delivery amongst the suffering masses in our rural communities. And help bridge the ever-widening gap between rural/urban dwellers in such an important segment of our national socio-economic planning’



The Majority Leader alluded to a long-held belief that ‘a good mind stays in a healthy body’ and concluded that whilst the current administration takes steps to rebuild the country’s knowledge bank through pragmatic national policies such as free and unrestricted access to basic and secondary education, it is equally important that government is indeed brought to the doorsteps of the ordinary Ghanaian.



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians to rally behind the NPP administration to take us through these trying moments. He said the NPP remains the best alternative to lead in the restoration of the much needed confidence in our economy.