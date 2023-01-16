Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus, Muntaka, Avedzi to make way - Report

General News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

information available to MyNewsGh.com points to a massive shake-up in the leadership of the minority in parliament.



The massive change will see the movement of some notable and vociferous National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament join minority leader Haruna Iddrisu on the front bench.



As gathered by this news portal, Deputy Minority Leader James Klutse Avedzi and Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak will vacate their seats on the front row and make way for Former Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency Dr Casel Ato Forson and Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for the Adaklu Constituency together with Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, MP for the Klottey-Korle Constituency.



It is not clear immediately clear why the likes of Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak will be removed from the front bench, however, it is believed that the seemingly sour relationship between the former Sports Minister and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin may have significantly influenced his sitting place in parliament.



Having served as a member of parliament for Ketu North for 5 terms, James Klutse Avedzi is set to bow out of parliament.



Meanwhile, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is likely to take over from Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe as a Second Deputy Minority Whip.



It stands to show that parliamentary debates will see a significant shift if the changes within the front of the minority comes to pass.



