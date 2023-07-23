Major achievements of IGP Dampare

General News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Ghana’s Inspector–General of Police (IGP), is the youngest to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana became a republic.



Dr Dampare joined the police service as a Constable in December 1990 at the age of 20 and rose through the rank to become Commissioner of Police (COP), 24 years later at the age of 44 in the year 2014. He was Commissioner of Police until he was appointed Acting IGP and subsequently, the IGP by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 1, 2021.



Since his appointment, the country and the police service have witnessed significant changes. From decreased crime rate to increased trust in police integrity and public image.



Today, GhanaWeb explores some key achievements of IGP Dampare so far.



Decreased crime rate



The core of the duties of the police service is to ensure peace, law and order within the boundaries of Ghana, and that includes checking, controlling and preventing criminal activities in the country.



Relatively, under his tenure, IGP Dampare has seen to a sharp decline in crime rate, and this is backed by reports from the Crime Index Ghana from 2014 – 2023.



The report indicates that, in 2019, the level of crime in the country registered a peak of nearly 52 points but declined significantly to 44.5. The index measures the level of crime in a given country or city. This means that, at the said date, crime in Ghana was considered as being on a moderately low level.



Restoration of police integrity and trust



Prior to his appointment, a popular statement pronounced by police officers for why they could not prosecute certain persons to ensure justice was that; “We had an order from above”, however, the use of that statement has reduced drastically. Briefly, after his appointment, IGP Dampare in a series of media engagements made it clear that he was going to empower his men to treat all persons equally before the law.



Since then, five Members of Parliament have been arrested for breaking the laws. Most of them were for breaking traffic laws. The MPs are; Ellembelle MP; Emmanuel Kofi Buah, Sissala West; MP Mohammed Adams Sukparu, Nhyiaeso MP; Dr Stephen Amoah, Former Kade MP; Kwabena Ohemeng-Tinyase, and Tarkwa Nsuaem MP; George Mireku Duker.



Also, the arrest of certain influential persons of the New Patriotic Party at the just-ended Assin-North bye-elections for electoral malpractice has disproved claims that, the police service has become an extensive arm of the government to oppress the minority.



Created a more relatable police force



IGP Dampare has personified the phrase, “The police is your friend”. Right from his inauguration, the IGP has made it a point to relate more with the ordinary Ghanaian, right from going to speak personally to angry youth at Ada over an impasse between the people of Ada and the Electricity Company of Ghana, to recent engagement with some pupils of a public school, who took to their heels upon seeing the police.



To reassure these young ones that, the police is their friends, a high-power delegation of senior officers of the police service and the IGP visited the school of these pupils and educated them on the duties and roles of the Ghana Police Service.



The relatable nature of the IGP has earned him the title, “the celebrity IGP” and has made many people describe the police service under him as “more attractive”.



An end to the incessant rise of doom prophecies



The night of December 31, 2021, ended without the usual scary prophecies about deaths, diseases, and other negative premonitions by some notable preachers.



The reason for the foregone is because the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has warned such persons to be measured in how they go about the pastime at that time of the year lest they infringe the law in which case the law enforcement department would descend upon them.



This happened because the IGP warned to prosecute all persons who prophesy doom without evidence.



“We want to caution that under Ghanaian law, it is a crime for a person to publish or reproduce a statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, where that person has no evidence to prove that the statement, rumour or report is true,” parts of a statement released by the police force read.



The introduction of K-9 units and horse patrol operation



During his tenure, the police service introduced the horse patrol units and deployed K-9 units to vantage points in the country. In October 2021, the Ghana Police Service has revealed that officers and trained security dogs have been stationed at vantage points across Accra.



This new way of policing in the country is aimed at increasing the visibility of personnel, improving intelligence gathering, tracking contraband goods and improving upon other aspects of criminal investigations.



Prior to that, in August the same year, Police Administration has introduced the use of horses for patrol operations within Tema and Accra and their surrounding communities.



