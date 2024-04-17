Major General Essien assumes command at GAFCSC

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

In a momentous occasion, Major General Michael Essien has taken over the helm of leadership at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), succeeding Major General Bismack Kwesi Onwonah, who now assumes the role of Chief of Army Staff (COAS).



The transition ceremony, held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at his office in Otu Barracks, Teshie, marked a significant milestone in the college's history.



Amidst the dignified presence of the Chief of Staff (COS) at the General Headquarters, Major General Joseph Prince Osei-Owusu, Major General Essien officially assumed the responsibilities and command of the institution.



During the ceremony, Major General Essien received a comprehensive briefing on the operational, logistical, and administrative aspects of the college from his predecessor, setting the stage for his tenure.



The event featured a quarter guard and a band display, symbolizing the departure of the former commandant and the inauguration of the new leader, underscoring the importance of this transition for the college and its stakeholders.



Handing and taking over ceremonies serve as a platform for the outgoing Commander to bid farewell to officers and staff of the command, while also facilitating the establishment of rapport between the incoming Commanding Officer and the personnel of the command, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership and continuity of operations.



