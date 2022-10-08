Maj Dr Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang gets another honorary Doctorate Degree

Diasporia News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang

Maj Dr Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang (Rtd), a leadership crusader and security-risk processional, and a distinguished retired officer of the Ghana Armed Forces has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration (Doctor Honoris Causa of Business Administration) by the Governing Council of the Institut Universitaire La Grace (ECOTES Benin) in recognition of his lifetime achievement and contributions to leadership and management in Africa and beyond.



In the company of other distinguished personalities from Africa, the honour was conferred on him after a rigorous nomination and evaluation process.



The ceremony followed after the completion of an Annual Leadership Convocation Conference & Workshop organized by the institute on 07 October 2022.



The workshop was themed on exploring the leadership vacuum and annexing possibilities in an evolving world. The award adds another proud recognition to his previously acquired Doctorate degree for his achievements in leadership, discipline, and contribution to business risk and sustainability..



Eben was admitted as an officer Cadet into the Ghana Military Academy as a Regular Career Cadet in 1995 and commissioned into the Infantry as a Lieutenant in 1997, after 22 months of training. He voluntarily retired with the rank of a Major after serving the colours for 17 years, Six months, and Three days.



While in service, he held various positions including platoon Commander, Company Commander, and General Staff Officer III/II for Operations, Training, and Intelligence in the Ghana Armed Forces. He has extensive exposure to Five (5) United Nations Peacekeeping Operations in Africa and the Middle East.



With the UN Peacekeeping Mission, he held various positions including Platoon Commander, Company Commander, Military Observer, Deputy Commanding Officer, and Chief Operations Officer.



He has over twenty-two (22) years of distinguished experience in defence, leadership strategy, and resilience management. He is an expert in Counter Insurgency and Low-Intensity Operations from the Ghana Armed Forces Jungle Warfare School and is also a parachutist.



Maj Dr Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang (Rtd), is a graduate of the prestigious Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (Senior Division). He graduated from the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts In Geography and Resource Development with Political Science.



He obtained his Masters’s Degree in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



He completed a Post Graduate education in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration. Additionally, Eben obtained another Masters’s Degree in Applied Business Research from SBS Swiss Business School. He also obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in Contemporary Management from Nobel International Business School.



Through self-sponsorship, he obtained his Doctoral degree from SBS Swiss Business School where his research was adjudged ‘Maxime Practica Propositum’ in his cohort year group.



He is also an alumnus of Helsinki Espana,(Spain) Academy for Conflict Resolution (Germany), Red-R (UK), Florida State University, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Cranfield University, Florida State University and the University of Health and Allied Sciences. Eben also has advanced education in resilience and emergency management.



Eben rose through the officer rank in the Ghana Army from a platoon to company commander, a military observer, and a Deputy Commanding Officer in a United Nations peacekeeping setting.



For about Five years, Eben was a Directing Staff at the Ghana Army Combat Training School - the highest tactical training institution in the Ghana Armed Forces, where he contributed to the molding of the character and professional outlook of many officers and men in the Armed Forces.



After leaving military service, He has worked in many multinational corporations including Tullow Oil, AngloGold Ashanti, Chirano Gold Mines (A Kinross Company), and Gold Fields Ghana Limited in security leadership and risk management roles.



Maj Dr (Dr) Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang (Rtd) has delivered training and presentations to many service personnel and institutions in the area of Defence and Security, Resilience, Peace Operations, Human Rights, and Leadership Strategy.



He is the author of three books on leadership, Security and Resilience, and Defence management. His books include Leadership and Discipline, Decoding the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, and Transnational Organised Crime in West Africa. He is currently in partnership with the Ghana Army to publish two books ‘The Pathway to Terrorism - Indoctrination, Radicalization and Violent Extremism’ and ‘Boko Haram and Hybrid Insurgencies in West Africa’.



Eben is the Non-Executive President of Crossbridge Leadership Institute, the Chief Education Officer of Retina Training Group, and Lead Partner at the Centre for Risk and Resilience Management, Mining Intelligence and Investigations Group, and Africa Centre for Mining Governance.



He is a network member of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime. He is also a Fellow, of the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance. Eben presents a clinical blend of scholarship in resource development, resilience, defense, and security risk leadership strategy in his delivery. He is currently the Risk Manager at Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited (An Asante Gold Mine), a fast-paced disruptive, internationally listed, and Ghanaian-owned company in the extractive industry. He is married to Pat with two children.



The team at Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited and Crossbridge Leadership Institute are proud to be associated with such a resourceful and ever-learning leader who has been impactful in the life of many.