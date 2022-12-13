Maj Dr Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang (Rtd) wins 2022 CILG Personality Award

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Major Dr (Hc) Ebenezer Kwakye Agyemang, a distinguished retired military officer of the Ghana Armed Forces, leadership and risk crusader, has been honoured as the Second Runner-Up - 2022 Personality of the Year by the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance (CILG), Ghana Chapter.



The Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance is a global professional body established under the laws of New Mexico, the United States of America to build and implement Leadership and Governance skills in the administration of professional duties. CILG is currently in 51 different countries globally, including Ghana.



CILG employs current professional and administrative techniques to prepare and equip individuals with ideas and innovations geared towards the proper and effective handling of leadership values and managerial challenges through the teaching of administrative skills and leadership cues.



Nominated among ten other personalities, the award was bestowed on him during the institute’s 2022 Induction, and Annual Conference held on 10 December 2022 at the main auditorium of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center, in Acca.



As an infantry officer, Major Dr Dr (Hc) Agyemang held various appointments including Platoon Detachment and Company Commander while in the military. He was also a General Staff Officer Grade II at the Headquarters Northern Command (now Central Command) of the Ghana Army. He was also Directing Staff at the Ghana Army Combat Training School.



He served variously in five United Nations peacekeeping missions in Africa and the Middle East as a Platoon Commander, Company Commander, Detachment Commander, Deputy Commanding Officer, Chief Operation Officer and a Military Observer.



He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, KNUST, GIMPA, Ghana Military Academy, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, KAIPTC, and Nobel International Business School. Through self-sponsorship, he obtained his Doctoral degree from SBS Swiss Business School where his research was adjudged ‘Maxime Practica Propositum’ in his cohort year group.



He is also an alumnus of Helsinki Espana - Spain, Academy for Conflict Transformation - Germany, Red-R (UK), Florida State University, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Cranfield University, Florida State University and the University of Health and Allied Sciences. He also has advanced education in resilience and emergency management.



After leaving military service, he has worked in four multinational corporations including Tullow Oil, AngloGold, Chirano Gold Mines (A Kinross Company) and Gold Fields in leadership and risk management. Maj Dr Dr (Hc) Agyemang (Rtd) has delivered training and presentations to many service personnel and institutions in Defence and Security, Resilience, Peace Operations, Human Rights and Leadership Strategy.



Prior to this achievement, he had been awarded an Honorary Doctorate by the Institut Universitaire La Grace in Benin (ECOLE Benin). He has undertaken many study tours in Africa, the Middle East, Europe and America. He has written and delivered many papers and presentations both locally and internationally.



He has interacted with the political elite, belligerents, and insurgents, with criminal and Salafist dispositions. He has contributed to the moulding of the careers of many personalities in the area of Risk, Leadership and Resilience.



He is a prolific writer whose books include Decoding the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, Leadership and Discipline, and Trans-national Organised Crime Terrorism. He is the non-executive President of Crossbridge Leadership Institute. He is working on two defence and security-related books in conjunction with Ghana. Army. He is currently the Risk Manager of Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited (An Ashanti Gold Mine).



Among others, CILG has the objective of becoming a think tank to help build bridges between academia and policymakers intending to increase their capacity to understand and tackle socio-political, national and international issues to enhance awareness and critical understanding.



The award followed a year-long education and exposure programme by CILG.

As a fellow of the Institute, the award was given to him in recognition of his excellent un-ending and outstanding support to the growth and development of the Chartered Institute of Leadership and Governance, Ghana Chapter.



Major Dr(Hc) Agyemang (Rtd) in response to the honour, thanked the CILG Council for the recognition and dedicated it to all his mentors in the Military, his family and the management and staff of Mensin Gold Bibiani Limited (An Asante Gold Mine) for their unending support.



