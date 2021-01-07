Maintaining Mike Ocquaye apt; serious Parliament has no time for rookie Speaker – Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

The founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has said that it’s a prudent decision to maintain Professor Mike Ocquaye as the Speaker of Parliament.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proposed that the Speaker of Parliament for the 7th Parliament Prof.Mike Ocquaye be maintained as the Speaker for the eighth Parliament.



However, the NDC has today also nominated Alban Bagbin as their choice to lead the house as Speaker of Parliament.



But reacting to news of the NPP maintaining Prof. Mike Ocquate, Koku Anyidoho in a tweet said: “If Prof Mike Oquaye is being retained as Speaker, it is a very prudent governance decision. With the tight Parliament we are going to have, we have no room to experiment with a rookie Speaker”.



Meanwhile, the injunction placed on the Member of Parliament elect of Assin North to stop holding himself as a Member of Parliament elect, the NPP seem to have its way through and will maintain Mike Ocquaye as Speaker of Parliament.

