Regional News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Maintain discipline on our roads to curb accidents - Minister

File photo of an accident

The Eastern Regional Minister, Kwakye Darfour has advised drivers to be disciplined on our roads to reduce accidents.



He asked them to desist from drunk driving, over speeding, and other practices that endanger the lives of passengers.



The Minister says human errors on the part of drivers are causing many accidents on our roads.



He encouraged drivers to constantly refresh their knowledge and have constant training in order for them to understand defensive driving so, in situations such as burst tyres, they would know what to do.



Fourteen persons were confirmed dead in the Kyekyewere accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway which occurred Tuesday morning.



The accident involved an STC bus, a Yutong bus and a tipper truck.



According to an eyewitness, the tipper truck veered off its lane forcing the other vehicles to run into it.



Reacting to the accident, he described it as painful and extended condolence to families that lost their loved ones in the gory accident on Tuesday.



He admitted that dualization of our roads would contribute a lot in reducing road accidents.



He said there is a design to dualize our main roads from Accra to Tamale, Western Region, Aflao and others but the lack of resources has always delayed these projects.



Former President John Agyekum Kufour he asserted took a bold step to dualize the main corridor and roads.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.