Regional News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: GNA

Maintain coronavirus protocols - ADDRO

President Nana Akufo-Addo has continuously urged social distancing

Mr Emmanuel Tia Nabila, the Executive Director of Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization (ADDRO), has called on the public to adhere to the safety measures of the Coronavirus disease.



Mr Nabila said many people in the Northern sector had abandoned the safety measures such as wearing of nose mask in public places, hand hygiene and social distancing.



He said the relaxed attitude towards the virus was not the best and appealed to the public to continue to observe the protocols.



The Executive Director made the call at a meeting to present some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the West Mamprusi Municipal Health Directorate and Community Health Volunteers in Walewale.



"Coronavirus is not gone yet, it is still with us, so I would plead that you try as much as possible to stay at home if you don't have anything doing at public places," he said.



He called on Public health services to continue with vigorous education as most people were failing to obey the preventive measures.



The items included 10 gallons of liquid soap, 400 pieces of reusable nose masks, 40 gallons of methylated spirit and 100 boxes of examination gloves.



Other items donated to the community health volunteers to aid their door to door sensitization included, 189 bottles of hand sanitizer, reusable nose masks, and bicycle tyres and tubes to replace worn-out parts of bicycles ADDRO had earlier donated to them.



Through its Comic Relief fund, ADDRO also donated another set of PPEs to health facilities in Bunkprugu, Nabdam, Binduri, Jirapa and Wa West districts.



The items were meant to replenish stocks at the health facilities as they continued the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Earlier this year, ADDRO made similar donations to the communities and health facilities.



Mr Prince Imoro Awimba, the Programme Coordinator, ADDRO, said the Comic Relief support was meant for Community-Based Malaria Control Project being implemented by ADDRO, to contribute to the reduction of illnesses and death due to malaria in North East, Upper East and the Upper West Regions.



Mr Fuseini Abdul- Rashid, the Municipal Director of Health, West Mamprusi, who received the items, thanked ADDRO for the support.



He said the NGO's swift intervention on several occasions helped to deliver quality healthcare, specifically the control of the spread of Covid-19 in the Municipality.



Mr Rashid said mortality among infants and children due to malaria had reduced through ADDRO's intervention.



The Municipal Director of Health appealed for support to embark on a Maternal and newborn health project to ensure that infant mortality was ruled out.





