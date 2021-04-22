Maintain Ashanti Regional MMDCEs - Former MP to Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

A former Member of Parliament for Effiduase Asokore in the Ashanti Region, Frank Boakye Agyen has appealed to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to maintain the existing MMDCEs in the Ashanti Region to ensure continuity in governance.



He was speaking on the PLATFORM show hosted by Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM. Honorable Boakye Agyen said the MMMDCEs contributed massively to the electoral fortunes of the NPP during the 2020 elections, so he sees no reason why they should not be given another mandate to continue their good works for the Party and Government.



Buttressing his point, the former Lawmaker posited that the President knowing the importance of continuity in governance has maintained most of his appointees who will help execute his agenda.



" . . thus maintaining the current MMMDCEs especially those in the Region where the Npp enjoys a lot of support, will be in the right direction," he added.



Commenting on the notion held by a section of Party supporters that some MMDCEs campaigned against Parliamentary candidates of the party, Honorable Boakye said, he finds it difficult to accept such comments.



He said, "I combed around the nooks and crannies of the Region to campaign for the Party, I did not see any MMMDCE campaigning against their Parliamentary Candidates".



He, however, advised the Party as it has started, to do in-depth analysis to ascertain what really contributed to its negative performance during the elections.



" . . I believe that some Constituency Executives should be blamed for the apathy that was witnessed during the December polls," he said.



The Legal Practitioner also appealed to the President to consult the Regional Ministers and consider their inputs in his final decision to appoint MMDCEs. To him, the practice where only Party Executives are consulted in the appointment of MMMDCEs does not augur well for the Party's development at the grassroots level.



"Most Party Executives have interest in becoming MMDCEs so I see no reason why they should be involved in the selection process," he concluded.



Frank Boakye Agyen is a Ghanaian politician and was a member of the 5th and 6th Parliaments of the 4th Republic of Ghana representing the people of Effiduase Asokore constituency in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He has also been an active member of the Party since 1992.



