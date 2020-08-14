General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

#MahamaIsViolent: Social media users roast Mahama for allegedly endorsing violence

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama have been described as an embodiment of violence and therefore deserves no chance to lead Ghanaians again,some social media users have alleged.



Videos and screenshots of the former president which according to the tweeps endorse violence and chaos are circulating on social media as people raise alarm about his endorsement of violence.



“He is sounding caution at opposition. What if he was to be on power? Ohh no #MahamaIsViolent.”



Reads one of the tweeps who sought to advise Ghanaians against voting for Mahama in the upcoming elections.



His failure to distance himself from comments by the party’s Director of Communications which charges the party’s supporters to ‘meet violence with violence” has been received as another proof of his support for violence.



Mahama is seeking re-election after losing by a million votes four years ago.



In the past few days, the former President has been on tour with his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



He has promised to review the Free SHS programme, free basic health care and pay assembly members monthly salaries.



Below are the posts from social media





“NDC has revolutionary roots; when it comes to unleashing violence, no one can beat us in that”-John Mahama #MahamaIsViolent pic.twitter.com/TuNzyeeeCV — osikani__afoakwa (@AfoakwaOsikani) August 14, 2020

He is sounding caution at opposition. What if he was to be on power? Ohh no #MahamaIsViolentpic.twitter.com/Qm9ULhKrGs — Habour Sika????????? (@melo_mylo) August 14, 2020

“Why should I apologise?”-Mahama to critics of ‘boot-for-boot’ comment. He does not regret bad decisions; he’s pompous & arrogant #MahamaIsViolent pic.twitter.com/jmfR9H7vox — Yaw A. Abban (@AbbanyawYaw) August 14, 2020

Brogya Genfi inciting Vigilante Group, the Hawks against NPP!!! Mahama was right, no one can beat them to unleashing violence #MahamaIsViolent pic.twitter.com/3bb7AaT7MG — osikani__afoakwa (@AfoakwaOsikani) August 14, 2020

The peace of this country, cannot be in his hands again.#MahamaIsviolent

SuperCorruptMahama pic.twitter.com/8tv6iq3LSg — Kwabena Afful (@kwabenaafful87) August 14, 2020

Mahama and his NDC can never be trusted. #MahamaIsViolent pic.twitter.com/KtExGebApJ — Habour Sika????????? (@melo_mylo) August 14, 2020

John Mahama on March 31, 2019, outdoor his boot-For-boot violence T-shirts. #MahamaIsViolent pic.twitter.com/NrhnG9VlxR — CarolKwarteng (@CarolKwarteng) August 14, 2020

We know how violent you are, can you kindly tell us your campaign message? How do you intend managing the economy? What is your alternative policy on Education, Energy( the last time you were in office we suffered 5 years of dumsor),tell us your campaign message! #MahamaIsViolent pic.twitter.com/0Glf9Vzypi — osikani__afoakwa (@AfoakwaOsikani) August 14, 2020

So when your emotions come, you do what pleases you before you think twice ? Ohh opana #MahamaIsViolent pic.twitter.com/p6Biqzi8lL — Habour Sika????????? (@melo_mylo) August 14, 2020

His own words have come back to haunt him. He blamed it on emotions when he was asked to apologise. A leader who speaks on emotions is no leader. #MahamaIsViolent #RejectMahama https://t.co/0gKIfkbbvl — Kow Essuman, Esq. (@kaessuman) August 14, 2020

Fmr. President Mahama threatens the Electoral Commission of Ghana #MahamaIsViolent pic.twitter.com/PnaSC1vwMs — Sir???????? Justice (@justiceWinebia) August 14, 2020

