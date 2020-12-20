Politics of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Mahama would’ve collapsed private mortuary businesses with ‘free mortuary’ promise – Oda MP-elect claims

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Member of Parliament-elect for Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah has said that, the candidate for National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended presidential election, John Dramani Mahama, would have collapsed private mortuary businesses had Ghanaians voted him as president.



Former President Mahama had earlier indicated in an interview that the NDC will facilitate the establishment of mortuaries in accordance with Islamic custom and practices as promised by the party in its 2020 manifesto.



According to Mr. Acquah, Mahama’s policy to introduce free mortuaries for Ghanaians especially within the “Zongo” communities, has the potential to kick most of the private mortuary owners out of business.



The Akim Oda MP demanded that “the Government of Ghana should make it a point to leave mortuary businesses to the private worker [to operate]”.



He buttressed his argument saying that the government of the day should be concerned about other “big” policies and focus on more tasking responsibilities.



The yet-to-be-sworn-in parliamentarian was speaking on Angel102.9FM during the An?pa Bofo? morning show on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with host, Captain Smart.

The Chief Executive Officer of privately-owned The Community Hospitals Group (TCH) reiterated his position: “I can build mortuaries all over the country if I am given the chance.”



Some Ghanaians have expressed excitement about the initiative of the opposition political party but others particularly members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), seem not to be in agreement with it.

