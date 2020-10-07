Politics of Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Mahama won’t file nomination forms to be president

Former President John Dramani Mahama with Jean Mensa

Former President John Dramani Mahama will not submit his filing forms in person.



According to a Facebook, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he has reviewed his nomination forms and signed the relevant portions for filing.



But “General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia will Wednesday [October 7], file the nomination papers at the electoral commission on my behalf,” he stated.



The former president was expected to submit his forms at the head office of the Electoral Commission in Accra after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo submitted his on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

