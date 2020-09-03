Politics of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Mahama willl keep his promise - Ashaiman MP to Okada riders

Member of Parliament for Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey has asked Okada riders in the constituency to trust former President John Mahama’s promise to regularise their activities.



Describing the NDC as a party with the leadership of concern, he said the promise is not just for political power but would be delivered if Mahama is re-elected.



Ernest Henry Norgbey organised and addressed all the Okada riders in Ashaiman constituency this morning. He gave them hope and promised that he would do everything possible to make sure the promise made by John Mahama comes to pass.



Former President John Mahama last month promised to legalise the Okada business (commercial motorbike transport services) should he win the December 7, 2020 polls.



Speaking to the chiefs, people and party supporters at Kpando in the Volta Region on Friday, 21 August 2020, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “I’ve been seeing young people who have finished school and they can’t find a job and, so, they are look for something they can do and many of our young people are riding motorcycles and transporting people from place to place, and we call them Okada”.



“But in our law, it says Okada is illegal but Okada is a reality, it has come to stay, you can’t stop it, and, so, I’ve suggested and I say when we come into office, we will legalise Okada but we will regulate it”, Mr Mahama said.



“We will regulate it and we will give them training so that they can do their business safely without causing the lives of people, they must obey all the traffic regulations in order that they be allowed to pursue their profession”, he added.



Ghana’s Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I 2180) prohibit the use of tricycles and motorbikes for commercial purposes.





