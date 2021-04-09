Mahama will win election 2024 if Akufo-Addo does not step down for Bawumia - Prophet

Politics of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The General Overseer of Yehowa Beye Prayer Ministry, Prophet Benjamin Nana Yaw Osei Tutu has prophesied that the only way the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can break the 8-year presidential tradition is for President Akufo-Addo to resign a year or six months to his end of term and hand over to his vice, Bawumia.



He says the only person who can help them break the 8 is to make Dr. Bawumia the next president for that period so he could win the polls for them.



He explained that former President John Dramani Mahama will massively win the 2024 polls no matter the candidate who is presented by the NPP.



He insisted that the only way for the NPP to win the elections is to avoid going to primaries to elect a presidential candidate.



He said that should they go for primaries, Dr. Bawumia would not be able to win the primaries and when that happens, Mahama will win the seat.



He asked the NDC to maintain Mr. Mahama as a candidate for 2024 if they want to win and also advised the NPP to heed his advice.



Meanwhile, he has noted that it would be extremely difficult for the president to step down for Dr. Bawumia.