Mahama will still cancel free SHS - Nana B

NPP National Youth Organizer, Nana B

National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has reiterated his party’s belief that the former president, John Dramani Mahama would cancel the Free Senior High School policy should he win the 2020 elections.



This follows the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer’s recent assurance that “free senior high school education has come to stay” and that anybody who would say that he, (John Mahama) will cancel it if he wins the elections is “a bloody liar”.



While addressing the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II when he paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Yendi on Saturday, Mr. Mahama said he is not against the policy, but it's “poor implementation that has put a lot of burden on parents”.



But speaking reaction to the former president’s comments in an interview with Okay FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Monday, ‘Nana B’ said: “Mahama cannot be trusted with a capital intensive policy like the Free SHS when he could not maintain a common policy like the nurse and teacher trainees allowances”.



“I’m saying that the Free SHS policy would be the first that Mahama will cancel because he has never believed in it; it’s not his brainchild and cannot manage it; I’m urging all the youth in Ghana to vote against him in the upcoming elections”, he said.





