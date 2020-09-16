General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Mahama will right his own wrongs and that of Akufo-Addo – Haruna Iddrisu

President Akufo-Addo and the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama who is seeking to return to the seat of government as president will make a better president.



He said Mr Mahama will right the wrongs of this government as well as those of his if he wins this year’s elections to be president again.



Speaking an interview with Berla Mundi on the New Day on TV3 Wednesday, September 16, the Tamale South lawmaker said: “former President Mahama will make a better president."



“He will make a better president because he will right his own wrongs and the wrongs and imperfections of President Akufo-Addo,” he added.



The former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations further noted that there is growing graduate unemployment in the country.



This situation, he said poses a threat to national security hence must be addressed immediately.



He explained that the NDC has made policy proposals to deal with this problem as the country goes into an election this year.



He said the party’s flagbearer has, among other things, promised to legalize the commercial motor bicycle (Okada) because it creates jobs for people.



“We will create sustainable, decent jobs for Ghanaians,” he said.



Mr Mahama as part of his campaign activities said “I will provide 250,000 jobs to the youth spanning from agribusiness, Forestry, construction and artisans among others,” he stated.

