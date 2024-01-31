Mahama will not disappoint Ghanaians – Alhaji Sinare

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

A former national vice chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ghana, Ambassador Said Sinare has urged Ghanaians to have faith in the leader of the party, John Mahama, and voted for him in the December polls.



According to the former Ghana Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, unlike President Nana Akufo-Addo who has pushed many Ghanaians into poverty, the flagbearer of the NDC, former president John Mahama will perform better and improve the lives of Ghanaians.



In an interview with Kwame Minkah on Dwaboase on TV XYZ, Alhaji Sinare stated that although John Mahama who is running for president again has only a term to serve when elected, he believes the former president is well prepared to change the situation of the country.



“John will not fail the good people of this great country. When John comes back to power, he will double what he did when he came to power in 2012,” Alhaji Sinare assured.



Asked how a future NDC government will get the ailing economy back on track, the former MP said John Mahama and the party had outlined policies to tackle wastage, corruption and build back the economy.



“It is all about discipline and how you structure your economy,” he said while pointing at the “wastage” in the governance of the NPP and posited that the next NDC government is poised to transform the health sector and others.



He also mentioned that the Mahama administration would make access to healthcare easier by building more health facilities and equip them adequately to save lives.



For instance , he wondered why the dialysis centre in the country is one and in Accra and said the NDC government would make dialysis centres in government hospitals across the country.



Touching on the plans for Zongos, Alhaji Sinare emphasised that although the NDC delivered a lot of projects in Zongo communities, they are committed to continuing the projects when they win the elections in 2024.



He also pointed out that apart from the infrastructure the erstwhile Mahama administration provided for Zongos, the Islamic communities have been abandoned completely under a Vice president who is a Muslim.



“I m a Zongo boy. All the promises the government has made to the Zongo communities, they have failed to fulfil them. Apart from the astro turfs, what have they done?” Alhaji Sinare quizzed. “They have totally failed; they have not done anything for Zongos.”



He added, “We are going to improve their lives, we are going to make sure we put money in peoples’ pockets, we will tackle unemployment in the Zongo communities….And the health facilities for instance, their roads facilities, their schools. These are the basic things the Zongo needs. I know John Mahama will not disappoint.”