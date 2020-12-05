Politics of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Mahama will give you financial freedom to cater for your families - Mona Quartey woes Kayayie’s

Mrs Mona Quartey presenting some pans to the headporters

Mrs Mona Quartey, a former Deputy Minister of Finance has assured head porters popularly called Kayayei that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would improve their living conditions when the party wins the elections on Monday, December 7, 2020.



The NDC government, she added, would support them in learning various vocational skills such as sewing, hair braiding, soap making, or any trade of their choice and absorb the cost of the training.



The former Deputy Finance Minister gave the assurance when she presented 500 headpans to the headporters in Accra yesterday.



The NDC will “Give you financial freedom to take care of your families back home”, she stated.



The same gesture, according to her, would be extended to children who also want to learn a trade, “to set you free to become a woman who can get married and live peacefully at home with her husband and children.”



In addition, she said the NDC government “Will make sure that when you have qualified in getting a skill or trade, you will have access to credit facilities and management to start up your own business and make good profits without killing yourselves.”



Accompanied by former Ambassador to Italy, Molly Anim Addo, she said Monday’s polls will determine the future of the country and therefore admonished them to vote for the NDC to transform their living condition.



She also used the occasion to educate them on the need to thumbprint the ballot paper appropriately to avoid spoilt or rejected ballot.



“Make sure that you only put your thumb next to the symbol of the person they would want to vote for and ensure that your thumbprint was only in one box not smeared across."



“You will vote for two people; your Presidential choice, then your Parliamentary member choice. So if you vote Zu then you vote Za,” she told them.



The former Minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration urged them to contribute in making this election peaceful and asked them to refrain from arguing or fight with anyone.



“Please if you see any person or people arguing to start a fight, calm them down and tell them to keep their cool and just vote for a better Ghana,” advised the head porters.



Mrs Quartey admonished the headporters to mask up, and go to their polling stations with sanitizers to use at all times adding "make sure you keep a safe distance from each other while in the queue cast your vote."

