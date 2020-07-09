General News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Mahama will beat Akufo-Addo hands down to win 2020 elections - Ama Benyiwa-Doe

Former Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa-Doe

A former Central Regional Minister, Ama Benyiwa-Doe, has disclosed that John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will win the next general elections.



Benyiwaa-Doe said Ghanaians will go for the NDC in 2020 because of the unprecedented suffering in the country currently.



“I want you to tell me what Akufo-Addo has done right. The man is always promising. He promised to build schools and none has been built. We are not the type of people you will want to make a mockery of. You said one constituency, one dam, but all these did not materialise. Do you know how much parents are paying for extra tuition? It is not feasible. Just proclaiming is not anything, action counts and John Mahama is an action man. He will say it and he will do it. John is the candidate that no one can beat as far as we are concerned. He will beat Akufo-Addo,” he told Citi TV





Touching on the roadmap to an NDC victory in the 2020 polls, Ama Benyiwaa-Doe noted that the umbrella family has realized the need to involve all sectors of the economy in its manifesto for the 2020 elections and its as a result the party is consulting all stakeholders for their inputs.



She, therefore, advised the many Ghanaians who are disappointed in the outcome of the court case to channel their energies into going to the polls to register massively to vote out the NPP.





