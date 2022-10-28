Mahama will be the worst president ever if he comes to power again - Hassan Ayariga

Politics of Friday, 28 October 2022

The leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has said that the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has vindicated former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo is currently the worst president Ghana has ever had, onuaonline.com reports.



He, however, noted that should Mahama be the winner of the upcoming December 2024 presidential election, he will overtake Akufo-Addo to become the worst president ever.



“I am going to be sincere with you today. If John Mahama happens to come back, he will be the worst president of the Republic of Ghana. If he tries to come and become the president, he is going to be the worse.



“Now Nana Addo is the worst president of the Republic of Ghana but if John Mahama comes back and wants to be president again, he will be the worst because they themselves don’t know what they are doing,” he is quoted to have said by onuaonline.com.



Ayariga explained that Mahama would perform poorly if he becomes president again because the international community will not buy into his policies.



He added that both Mahama and the ruling New Patriotic Party have nothing new to offer Ghanaians.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote for the APC in the December 2024 election, which will bring in fresh ideas to transform the country.



