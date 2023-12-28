Mahama who has nothing to lose can’t be made President – Carlos Ahenkorah warns

General News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament for Tema West, Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah, is of the view that giving John Dramani Mahama a second term after all these years will be detrimental to the growth of Ghana.



He says that even if Ghanaians have forgotten, they should cast their minds back to John Dramani Mahama’s first term, where he mismanaged the country, indicating that such a person has nothing new or better to offer.



“John Mahama has nothing to lose, and such a person cannot be made president. He has only one term and therefore will not be considerate in his decision-making, among other things. He will mess the country up because he will not be up for any form of election.



However, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has a lot to prove and lose as a person. He is aware that if he wins this, he has another election and so he will make prudent decisions that will augur well for the development of Ghana,” he said.



On claims that the country’s economy has been mismanaged by the NPP, he indicated that the economy was at its best until some crisis hit it, indicating that Ghana would have been in the best condition but for the crisis.