Politics of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mahama was robbed in 2020, he deserves a free pass in 2024 - Dr. Apaak

MP for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has maintained that former President John Dramani Mahama was robbed of victory in the 2020 presidential election.



The legislator says the agenda, to rob the former president, was led by state institutions were handpicked by his contender the incumbent president.



He said it is self-evident that Mr. Mahama was robbed of victory, and it stands now, he [Mahama] is the only one who can rescue the country.



In his view, Mr. Mahama must have a free pass to reclaim his ”stolen mandate”.



It remains unclear what this position means, but deep throat sources in the NDC have confirmed to this website the former President could be filed as a candidate for the party in 2024.



The legislator who worked as a presidential staffer for the former president before he was elected to parliament said that Mr. the NDC needs Mr. Mahama more than Mahama needs the NDC.



For him, Mr. Mahama clearly won the election but it was rigged for the incumbent.



These comments come at a time when the National Chairman Mr. Ofosu Ampofo has come under attack by two suspended party members Mr. Allotey Jacobs and Koku Anyidoho for him to exert his powers as the leader of the party.



It is their argument that the constitution of the party mandates the Chairman tot be the leader after aa candidate loses an election.



But Dr. Apaak reacting stated that Mr. Mahama deserves all the respect from the party.



He said Mr. Mahama has been the candidate for the party and will continue to be a strong force for the NDC because he is the only one at the moment to rescue Ghana from the incompetent government.



”JM2024. The man won the 2020 Presidential elections, this truth is self-evident. He was denied his mandate by institutions whose leaderships were handpicked by his competitor to do just that. JM deserves a free pass to reclaim his stolen mandate. Only JM can rescue Ghana!”



Further information gathered by this website shows that Mahama remains the only viable candidate for the party in 2024 with a high likability rate among delegates of the party and Ghanaian voters.



However, some opponents of Mr. Mahama in the NDC from what we have gathered are working around the clock to prevent him from contesting.



We have also gathered that some of these individuals who are former allies of Mr. Mahama- who reportedly tried unsuccessfully to get Dr. Kwabena Dufuor and Prof. Kwesi Botchway to contest Mahama at the primaries for the 2020 flagbearer position of the party, have set up an office in East Legon for their agenda.