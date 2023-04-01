Mahama was right, students being fed with food made from expired insect-infested, items – MP

General News of Saturday, 1 April 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Dr. Clement Apaak, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama’s claim that students in our secondary schools are fed infested and unwholesome food was not false.



In response to recent comments made by Mr. Mahama, Dr. Apaak stated that students in our secondary schools are fed unwholesome and expired food supplied by the buffer stock.



Former President John Dramani Mahama claimed that even dogs will refuse to eat the food served through the Free SHS programme.



He was concerned about the poor quality of food served in Ghana’s senior high schools.



Mr. Mahama in his campaign tour in the Central Region expressed worry over the poor nature of the food being served in the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) as part of the implementation of the government’s flagship programme Free Senior High School (Free SHS).



According to John Dramani Mahama, the poor nature of the food being served to the students makes them sick and uncomfortable.



“Today, if you go to see the kind of food the children are eating in the schools…you shudder to serve such food to your dogs at home,” he told delegates and party members in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency.



Reacting to the comments, Dr. Apaak noted that the claims made by Mahama were the truth because the students are fed soup made from rotten tomato, ground nuts, and banku made with weevil-infested corn.



He further said these issues were captured in the Auditor General’s report.



“JM is right. Our SHS students are fed insect-infested beans, soup made from rotten groundnuts, banku made from weevil-infested corn. Our wards are fed expired food items such as tomato paste, milk, and mackerel. Will you feed such to your pet dog? Expect a detailed article soon.



Auditor-General reports, the PIAC 2018 FSHS monitoring report supports the case that our SHS students in some cases are fed unwholesome and expired food supplied by unscrupulous buffer stock food suppliers. Why will tomato paste not registered with FDA be supplied to schools?”



