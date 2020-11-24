General News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Mahama was carrying four coffins coming out of a pit’ – Owusu Bempah’s latest prophecy

play videoReverend Isaac Owusu Bempeh, Head Pastor, Glorious Word Power Ministries

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempeh, the founder and head pastor of Glorious Word Power Ministries, has given yet another revelation about former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate.



According to him, he had a vision on Monday dawn in which he saw ex-president John Dramani Mahama carrying four coffins and coming out of a pit.



“I had a vision, I saw an angel splitting the clouds into two. Then I saw a very deep pit, where ex-president John Dramani Mahama was coming out of carrying four coffins,” Rev. Owusu Bempeh said on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show Monday evening.



The preacher, however, left viewers hanging as he did not give an interpretation of the said revelation.



Since 2016, Owusu Bempeh has been predicting doom for the NDC and its presidential candidate John Mahama. On countless occasions, he has without any equivocation, proclaimed that the former president's quest to reclaim power will be in futility because God has rejected him.



The church leader claimed in one of his interviews that God has rejected the NDC flagbearer because he has stained his hands with blood.



“I am not insulting him [Mahama] but I know that he has soiled his hands with blood, therefore, I said he will lose the 2016 elections and he lost. I am repeating it again that his [Mahama] hands are soiled with blood, therefore, he will still lose the 2020 elections,” he asseverated a year ago.



Meanwhile, Owusu Bempah has alleged that the first president of the fourth republic Jerry John Rawlings did not die a natural death.



“Former President Rawlings's death was not natural; his death was spiritual. I had a vision in which I saw three different human hearts popping champagne and jubilating while the lifeless body of Mr Rawlings was resting on the table. These hearts were just jubilating and smiling while they were looking at the lifeless body of Mr Rawlings.



He then added: “I am a spiritual person and so I understand these things and know who those hearts stand for. Somebody in Ghana is looking for political power and he will never get that power. I will always say it because I am not scared of anybody. Nobody can kill me and so I will always tell the truth.”



Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after suffering a short illness.



He was 73 years old.









