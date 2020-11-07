Politics of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Mahama vows to lead Ghana out of financial crisis

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Former President and 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has vowed to lead Ghana out of the financial crisis when voted into power come December 7.



He said the next NDC administration is poised to take Ghana out of the mismanagement of the economy by the present Akufo-Addo led government.



Former President Mahama said this during a presentation at his regular evening with young business leaders and entrepreneurs on Thursday, November 5.



Mahama argued that it is only the NDC that can take charge and restore the already destroyed economy by the ruling NPP government.



He said the NDC is the only hope the Ghanaian youth will be able to make a decent living to relieve parents from over-dependence on them.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, in this very hall, tonight, we could have Ghana’s captains of industry and other successful innovators and entrepreneurs. And in this very hall and across our nation, there are several women and girls watching us who must be encouraged to take after the courage, industry and entrepreneurial spirit of our celebrated Madam Esther Afua Ocloo – of Nkulenu fame – who pioneered small loans to stimulate businesses.



“As a result, a hopeless and debt distressed situation has been occasioned within the business community because the economic outlook is dire. But there is hope. There is hope because Ghana has people such as you,” he said.



“I am ready, very ready to lead our nation out of the ashes of both the financial sector crisis and the general mismanagement of the economy. I believe Ghana will rise again!” he said.



