Mahama vows to go after those behind botched PDS deal

Government terminated the PDS deal after detecting fraud in the deal

Former President John Dramani Mahama has given a stern notice that his government will investigate the botched deal between government and Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited.



“We will investigate PDS,” he stated.



Mr Mahama made this known in an interview on TV XYZ on Sunday, August 23 from the Gateway Hotel in Nkwanta in the Oti Region.



He said the deal embodies the corruption that has engulfed the current government.



The PDS concession agreement, which was to see a private firm takeover of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), was terminated by government in 2019 after detection of fraud in the deal.



Mr Mahama said it was obvious some persons close to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were involved, the reason why he has been nonchalant to go to the bottom of it.



“If I become president we will investigate PDS especially when it is obvious that persons very close to the president, related to the president, were involved in structuring the PDS deal.



“And we have heard audio of them in telephone conversations, talking about the shareholding and all that. We have all heard it.



“So there is enough evidence to investigate the PDS deal.”



He said even after the takeover, the monies invested and accrued have not been accounted for.



“People cannot just pocket state monies and just walk away freely with it. The people of Ghana deserve to know what happened in PDS.”



For him, the Akufo-Addo-led government has lost the fight against corruption, little wonder its silence on the subject at the launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 manifesto on Saturday.



“Depending on who you are in his administration, you can do whatever you want and get away with it because he will personally clear you and say that nothing untoward has happened.”





